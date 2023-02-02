Markkanen had 28 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 win over Toronto.

Markkanen scored 17 of his team-high 28 points in the second half on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The power forward added 13 rebounds on the night, which trailed only Walker Kessler for the team lead, while also sinking all 10 of his free-throw attempts. Markkanen has now recorded a double-double in six of his last eight contests and has shot above 50 percent in five of his last six.