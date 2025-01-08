Markkanen registered 35 points (11-21 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

Markkanen matched his best scoring output of the season and reached the 30-point mark for the third time in 2024-25, though it's the first time he'd done it since late November. He also bounced back from a rather subpar stretch, as he had failed to score 20 or more points in his previous three outings while shooting a meager 35.4 percent from the floor in that span. Markkanen remains the Jazz's go-to player on offense despite the recent woes, and should continue to be a sought-after player on offense, so fantasy managers shouldn't worry over his recent drop in production.