Markkanen notched 27 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-119 win over Detroit.
Markkanen was a strong presence in Thursday's outing, leading all players in rebounds while shooting a perfect mark from the free throw line in a double-double performance. Markkanen set a new season high in rebounds, also posting his sixth game with at least 25 points.
