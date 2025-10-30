Markkanen provided 32 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 136-134 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old forward continues to shine for Utah. Markkanen led all scorers on the night, and he's delivered 30-plus points in three straight contests while draining multiple three-pointers in all four games so far in 2025-26. Surprisingly however, Wednesday's steals and blocks were his first of the campaign. Makkanen's averaging 34.0 points, 7.3 boards, 4.0 threes, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in a massive 38.3 minutes a game while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.