Markkanen totaled 25 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 114-103 loss to Detroit.

Markkanen couldn't find his shooting touch from beyond the arc Wednesday and has struggled in this area of late. He's now 8-for-28 (28.6 percent) from downtown over his last three appearances. However, this hasn't stopped Markkanen from putting up serviceable scoring numbers, and he's now scored 20 or more points in all eight games to open the 2025-26 campaign.