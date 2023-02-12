Markkanen contributed 29 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Knicks.

Markkanen took a bit to get going after finishing the first half with six points, two rebounds and two assists, but he turned it on in the final two quarters by shooting 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-5 from three while tacking on three blocks. The 25-year-old has reached the 20-point threshold in three straight contests, averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over this brief stretch.