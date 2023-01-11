Markkanen logged 25 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-114 win over the Cavaliers.

Markkanen was unable to find his shooting touch in this one, but he still managed to finish with 25 points. He also cleaned up on the glass by securing 13 of his 16 rebounds on the defensive end. Markkanen has been on a tear in January, as he's now averaging 30.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists through five games.