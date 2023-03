Markkanen closed Tuesday's 120-116 loss to the Mavericks with 33 points (12-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two assists and one block in 39 minutes.

Markkanen scored 15 of his 33 points from beyond the arc after failing to connect on five tries from deep in his last outing in Friday's 130-103 loss to the Thunder. He hasn't been shy on the offensive end of late, hoisting up 20 or more attempts from the field in six of his last eight matchups.