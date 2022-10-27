Markkanen finished Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Rockets with 24 points (10-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Markkanen fell just one rebound shy of his third double-double in five matchups, and he also finished with 20-plus points for the third time this season. The Arizona product continues to contribute for fantasy managers across the board, averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the early going (five games).