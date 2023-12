Markkanen (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

This is excellent news for a Utah team that has been without their franchise player for the past eight games. Markkanen is likely to have restrictions in his first game back, but the specifics are not yet known. With John Collins (illness) out and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) expected to miss a couple weeks, Markkanen's usage is likely to be through the roof.