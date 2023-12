Markkanen (hamstring) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Markkanen has missed the past eight games for Utah, but he's been ramping up his participation in recent practices and is on the verge of a return. That's great news for a Utah team that is going to be without Jordan Clarkson (thigh) for a couple weeks.