Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen missed back-to-back games due to a hip injury and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday, but the talented big man has since been cleared and will presumably return to the starting lineup against Los Angeles. The 6-foot-11 sharpshooter has been a revelation during his first season with the Jazz, averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34.2 minutes per game -- all career highs.