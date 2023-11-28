Markkanen (hamstring) will miss Utah's coming two-game road trip, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen is amid a two-game absence due to left hamstring soreness, and he'll now miss two additional contests. The Jazz play a back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday against Memphis and Minnesota, respectively, and Markkanen did not travel with the team. Simone Fontecchio will likely continue starting in his place, with Saturday versus Portland representing Markkanen's next opportunity to take the court.