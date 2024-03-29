Markkanen (shoulder) will not play in Friday's matchup with the Rockets.

Markkanen popped up as questionable on Utah's injury report with a shoulder injury Thursday. It looks like Utah will ultimately err on the side of caution with its star forward. In his absence, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh will presumably see extended roles. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Kings.