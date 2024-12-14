Markkanen (back) is available for Friday's game against the Suns.

Markkanen was initially listed questionable for Friday's game, but was later upgraded to probable and now to available. As such, the star forward should handle his regular workload on the offensive end of the court. Markkanen is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game over his last 10 contests.