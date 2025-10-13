Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (wrist) will play in Monday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen has yet to play during the preseason, but he was trending in the right direction after logging a full practice Sunday. Health has always been an issue for Markkanen, who appeared in a career-low 47 regular-season games in 2024-25 and has never played in more than 66 contests during a single campaign.
