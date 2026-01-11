Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (rest) is not being listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Cavs.
Markkanen took a rest day Saturday, but he'll be back in action Monday evening, which will likely shift Taylor Hendricks back to the second unit. Jusuf Nurkic (toe) is also on track to play, so with both Nurkic and Markkanen active, Kyle Anderson could drop from the rotation entirely.
