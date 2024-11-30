Markkanen (personal) is available to play Saturday against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen was sidelined for the Jazz's last two games, the second of which was for personal reasons, but he will be on the floor for Saturday's game. Over his last 10 outings, Markkanen has averaged 20.1 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 32.9 minutes per game.