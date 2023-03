Markkanen (back) will play Wednesday against Portland, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up following a one-game absence due to a back issue. Since the All-Star break, Markkanen has appeared in nine of Utah's 11 matchups, averaging 29.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35.3 minutes during that stretch.