Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Markkanen will miss a fourth straight game, and Sunday's outing is the first half of a back-to-back set, so the big man can be considered questionable at best for Monday's matchup with the Pistons. With John Collins (rest) also out, Brice Sensabaugh, KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski are all candidates for increased roles.