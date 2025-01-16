Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Markkanen will miss a third straight game Friday with back spasms. Cody Williams and Brice Sensabaugh will likely continue to see more time on the floor in the veteran forward's absence for the Jazz.
