Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markkanen (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Markkanen is still recovering from a right hip impingement and hasn't played since Feb. 23. His last chance to suit up this season will come in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers, though he can be considered doubtful for that contest until the Jazz offer an update on his status.
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