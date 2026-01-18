default-cbs-image
Markkanen (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Markkanen is slated to miss a fourth consecutive game while battling through an illness, though he could return for the second leg of the Jazz's back-to-back set Tuesday against the Timberwolves. Rookie first-rounder Ace Bailey should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Markkanen is sidelined.

