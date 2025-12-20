Markkanen (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Markkanen will miss a second straight game due to right groin injury management. Kyle Filipowski drew the start in place of Markkanen on Thursday night and will likely remain in the starting lineup Thursday. Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Anderson should also see some additional run. Markkanen's next chance to play will come Monday at Denver for the opening leg of a back-to-back.