Markkanen (hand) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss a third straight game due to a bruised hand, and with the Jazz out of the playoff picture, it would be surprising to see him suit up for Utah's regular-season finale Sunday against the Lakers. The 2017 first-round pick had a breakout campaign during his first season with Utah, posting a career-high 25.6 points over 66 contests.