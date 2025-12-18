Markkanen (groin) will not play Thursday against the Lakers.

The writing was on the wall when the Jazz listed Markkanen as questionable for right groin injury management. This is simply a maintenance day for Markkanen, something he experienced plenty of during the 2024-25 season. Presumably, he will be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Orlando. In the meantime, guys like Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Filipowski, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Anderson could pick up some run for the Jazz.