Markkanen has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Spurs due to return to competition reconditioning.

Markkanen will miss his sixth straight game on Thursday, but it's worth noting that he's no longer listed as out with an "illness," but rather as "return to competition reconditioning." That could be considered a sign of progress, although it's not great that he continues to get ruled out a day in advance of tip-off. For now, Markkanen should be considered questionable for Saturday's game versus Miami.