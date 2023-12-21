Markkanen has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit due to left hamstring injury maintenance, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz are playing the struggling Pistons during Thursday's matchup and will rest several starters. With Markkanen sidelined, Ochai Agbaji, Simone Fontecchio and Kris Dunn are candidates to see increased run. Markkanen's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Toronto.
