Markkanen (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has missed five of Utah's past eight contests and will be sidelined again Tuesday due to a lingering hand injury. In his absence, Talen Horton-Tucker, Simone Fontecchio, Ochai Agbaji and Luka Samanic could see increased roles.