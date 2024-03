Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder due to quadriceps contusion maintenance, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It doesn't appear that Markkanen has suffered a serious injury, but he will be held out of the first leg of Utah's back-to-back Wednesday. Brice Sensabaugh, Luka Samanic and Taylor Hendricks are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Markkannen's next chance to suit up will be Thursday's matchup with Dallas.