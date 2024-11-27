Markkanen (personal reasons) won't play Wednesday against Denver.
After suffering a left knee contusion on Tuesday against the Spurs that forced him out of the game for good, the Jazz are not even mentioning that injury on their report. However, their franchise forward will be unavailable for the second leg of this back-to-back set for personal reasons. With Kyle Filipowski (leg) ruled out and John Collins (knee) considered questionable, players such as Walker Kessler and Brice Sensabaugh could see increased roles.
