Markkanen (personal) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Markkanen is away from the team, and it's unclear when he'll return to action. During Monday's 111-97 loss to Chicago, Markkanen had 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes. With this news, guys like Kyle Filipowski and Cody Williams could step into expanded roles.
