Markkanen (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Markkanen has been limited during training camp due to a left wrist contusion and won't suit up in Utah's preseason opener. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Spurs. Taylor Hendricks, Kyle Anderson and Oscar Tshiebwe are candidates for an uptick in playing time with Markkanen sidelined.