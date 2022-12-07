Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness.
Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
