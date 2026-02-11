default-cbs-image
Markkanen (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Markkanen will sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, and his final opportunity to suit up before the All-Star break will come against Portland on Wednesday. With the ninth-year forward unavailable, Cody Williams, John Konchar and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates for increased playing time.

