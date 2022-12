Bolmaro managed 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), one rebound and one assist during Monday's loss to Stockton.

This was Bolmaro's first appearance with the Stars since Nov. 18, and the guard scored in double figures for a third time across five matchups. Bolmaro is averaging 9.4 points and 2.8 assists in the G League.