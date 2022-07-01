Bolmaro -- along with Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and four first-round picks -- was traded Friday from the Timberwolves to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Bolmaro was a rookie last year and averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds across 6.9 minutes in 35 appearances with Minnesota. It's possible he sees a bit more run with the Jazz, who seem to be rebuilding.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Tallies 11 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Flirts with triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Elevated to NBA club•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Struggles from distance in loss•