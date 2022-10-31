Bolmaro (COVID-19) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols and will not play Monday against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Bolmaro joins Rudy Gay (COVID-19) and Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19) in the league's health and safety protocols, leaving the Jazz thin at the wing positions. However, Bolmaro is not a mainstay in Utah's rotation, appearing in just two of the team's seven games thus far. If he clears protocols quickly, he could suit up for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
