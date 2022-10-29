Bolmaro notched two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 15 minutes during Friday's 117-101 loss to Denver.

Bolmaro logged his first relevant sample size with Utah, previously only playing one minute on opening night. However, the 2020 first-round pick was nothing to write home about Friday. Acquired in the Rudy Gobert blockbuster trade, the 22-year-old averaged 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 35 contests with Minnesota last season.