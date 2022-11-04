Bolmaro (COVID-19) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Bolmaro has only seen action in two games so far this season for Utah. Even though the guard did see 15 minutes of action Friday against the Nuggets, Bolmaro doesn't seem to have a role carved out yet in Utah's rotation. His next chance to return to the court will be Sunday against the Clippers.