Bolmaro (COVID-19) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Bolmaro has only appeared in two games for the Jazz this season. While Bolmaro played 15 minutes in last Friday's game versus Denver, this appears to have been an outlier, and he will not likely be a key part of the rotation once he returns.
More News
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Enters protocols•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Third-year option declined•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Gets sizable run•
-
Jazz's Leandro Bolmaro: Ends up with Jazz in Gobert deal•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Tallies 11 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Assigned to G League•