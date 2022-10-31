The Jazz informed Bolmaro on Sunday that his third-year option for 2023-24 will be declined, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bolmaro was due an estimated $2.59 million in 2023-24, but the Jazz evidently see enough developmental upside in the 22-year-old guard to keep him on hand at that modest sum. Among the young talent on the Utah roster, Bolmaro hasn't emerged as much of a priority for the Jazz in the early portion of his first season with the team, as he's logged just 16 minutes in the team's first seven games.