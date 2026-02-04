The Cavaliers traded Ball to the Jazz along with two second-round picks Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This was essentially a salary dump for Cleveland. With the Cavaliers recently acquiring Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, Ball became expendable to the franchise. Ball's representatives are expected to sit down with Utah's front office to discuss his future, so he may not stick around. For now, he can be labeled as questionable to debut Thursday against Hawks.