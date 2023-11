Samanic amassed five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block across six minutes during Wednesday's 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

Samanic slid into the rotation for just the seventh time this season, scoring five points in six minutes during garbage time. Given he has yet to play more than nine minutes in any game, Samanic can be safely ignored in all fantasy formats.