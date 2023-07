Samanic recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 97-93 Summer League win against the Suns.

Other than Keyonte George and Ochai Agbaji, Samanic has been one of the most impressive players on Utah's Summer League roster. The bad news for Samanic is that the Jazz have considerably upgraded their frontcourt with John Collins and Taylor Hendricks, so Samanic isn't guaranteed a role to begin the season.