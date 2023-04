Samanic racked up 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

With Lauri Markkanen (hand) out, Samanic drew his first start since 2020 and scored a season-high 12 points thanks to a pair of three-pointers. It's unclear if Markkanen will see any more action during the campaign, so Samanic could be in store for similar usage during Utah's final three regular-season contests.