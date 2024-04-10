Samanic posted 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 loss to the Nuggets.

The 24-year-old forward played a career high in minutes Tuesday for a Utah frontcourt missing Lauri Markkanen (shoulder), John Collins (back) and Walker Kessler (nose), and Samanic turned the workload into his first career NBA double-double. With the Jazz just jockeying for lottery positioning, it's possible Samanic retains a significant role in the rotation for the final few games of the season.