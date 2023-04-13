Samanic closed his third season with averages of 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 23.0 minutes per game over seven contests.

Samanic was productive in his short time with the Jazz, who saw most of their main rotation players sitting to end the season. The third-year forward logged four consecutive starts to close out the season averaging 13.0 points per game including a career-high 23 points in a win over Denver on April 8. Due to his solid play, Samanic was able to secure a contract extension with the Jazz through the 2023-24 season.