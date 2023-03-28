Samanic agreed to sign a 10-day deal with the Jazz on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Samanic just wrapped up the G League regular season with the Maine Celtics, where he averaged 20.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter has a similar skillset as Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen, so even if he doesn't carve out a rotational role with Utah, Samanic still has a great chance to learn and develop his skills while working with two of the best versatile forward's in the league.