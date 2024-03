Samanic racked up eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 12 minutes during Thursday's 115-107 loss to Orlando.

In just six appearances in February, Samanic has averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Samanic should not be considered a viable fantasy option moving forward, especially sitting behind Brice Sensabaugh, who has averaged 10.7 minutes per game this month compared to Samanic's 4.5.